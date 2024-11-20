All Clippers

LA Clippers Make Injury Announcement on Star Player

The LA Clippers have revealed that Norman Powell has suffered a hamstring injury

Farbod Esnaashari

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard this entire season, but his absence has allowed Norman Powell to become a legitimate star for the team. Unfortunately, now it looks like Powell has suffered an injury himself.

On Monday night during a game between the Clippers and Warriors, Powell suffered an apparent hamstring injury early in the game. He later returned and finished the game with 23 points, but it turns out he may have injured his hamstring after all.

The LA Clippers have revealed that Norman Powell has suffered a left hamstring strain, and will miss Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic. The team has not revealed how long Powell will be out.

Powell has been absolutely fantastic through 15 games this season. He's averaging 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 49/49/82 shooting from the field. With James Harden carrying the offensive playmaking of the Clippers, Powell has carried the offensive firepower of the team. The Clippers have never played a game without Powell this season, but it's very clear that he, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac are the three most important players on the team.

It's hard to see where the Clippers will replace Powell's offensive game, especially with Kawhi Leonard already missing. Many fans are hoping to see Jordan Miller take up that responsibility.

