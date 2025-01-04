All Clippers

LA Clippers Make Official Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement

The Clippers have updated their injury report against the Atlanta Hawks.

Feb 5, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is interviewed after the Clippers defeated the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has not played since Game 3 of the 2024 first round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. Missing the last eight games of that regular season due to right knee inflammation, Leonard played just two games that series and has been out since.

It has been right knee injury recovery that the Clippers have been listing Leonard on the injury report with, and he recently progressed to full contact five-on-five practice last month. Not traveling on the team’s most recent road trip, Leonard stayed back in Oceanside to practice with the San Diego Clippers, LA’s G League affiliate.

Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leonard
Dec 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on as center Ivica Zubac (40) returns to the bench in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Leonard staying back to accumulate more practice days was seemingly to set him up for a return on January 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Initially shutting this down, the Clippers ruled Leonard out for Saturday’s game.

In an updated announcement, the Clippers officially upgraded Leonard’s status to questionable. This presumably means he will make his season debut.

When it comes to Leonard and his health, the situation is almost always fluid. That said, it seems the star forward is prepared to make his season debut on Saturday after last playing on April 26. 2024.

The Clippers will look to stop a two-game losing streak after getting blown out by the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder during their three-game road trip.

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

