LA Clippers Make Official Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has not played since Game 3 of the 2024 first round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. Missing the last eight games of that regular season due to right knee inflammation, Leonard played just two games that series and has been out since.
It has been right knee injury recovery that the Clippers have been listing Leonard on the injury report with, and he recently progressed to full contact five-on-five practice last month. Not traveling on the team’s most recent road trip, Leonard stayed back in Oceanside to practice with the San Diego Clippers, LA’s G League affiliate.
Leonard staying back to accumulate more practice days was seemingly to set him up for a return on January 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Initially shutting this down, the Clippers ruled Leonard out for Saturday’s game.
In an updated announcement, the Clippers officially upgraded Leonard’s status to questionable. This presumably means he will make his season debut.
When it comes to Leonard and his health, the situation is almost always fluid. That said, it seems the star forward is prepared to make his season debut on Saturday after last playing on April 26. 2024.
The Clippers will look to stop a two-game losing streak after getting blown out by the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder during their three-game road trip.
