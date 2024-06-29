LA Clippers Make Roster Move Amid Trade Rumors
With the deadline for Paul George's player option now just hours away, the LA Clippers made a separate roster move on Saturday morning, allowing young forward Brandon Boston Jr. to enter free agency. It was announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Clippers will not tender a qualifying offer to Boston, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.
Boston has spent the last three seasons with the Clippers after being selected 51st overall by them in 2021. While Boston has not gotten many opportunities at the NBA level, he has mostly struggled in his limited minutes, converting on just 39.6% from the field and 31.3% from deep for his career. The upside with Boston is intriguing, but he was unable to show much of it in his limited NBA opportunities.
Where Boston's upside has really been on display is in the G League. While there is a massive gap between the level of competition in the G League and the NBA, Boston had some incredible stretches of play with the Ontario Clippers (now known as the San Diego Clippers).
An unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, Boston will have the opportunity to explore what is out there for him on the market. Perhaps a team with a younger roster can give him an opportunity to play more than he ever has at the NBA level.
