All Clippers

LA Clippers Make Starting Lineup Change vs Raptors Due to Injury

The LA Clippers have adjusted their starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors

Logan Struck

Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) and guard Amir Coffey (7) celebrate a victory after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 117-106 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) and guard Amir Coffey (7) celebrate a victory after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 117-106 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the final leg of a four-game road trip, the LA Clippers face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Clippers have won four of their last five and are looking to complete the road trip with just one loss.

Despite a 15-33 record on the season, the Raptors have been surprisingly impressive recently. The Raptors have won seven of their last nine, but face a big test on Sunday against the Clippers.

Fortunately for the Clippers, looking to avoid a poor loss, they will have stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard suited up with no injury designations.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after forward Kawhi Leonard (2)
Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

But, even with Harden and Leonard ready to go, the Clippers will be slightly shorthanded. All-Star-caliber guard Norman Powell has been ruled out with right hip soreness. With Powell sidelined, Clippers head coach Ty Lue has been forced to make some changes to the starting lineup.

On Sunday in Toronto, the Clippers will be starting James Harden, Amir Coffey, Derrick Jones Jr., Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac.

Amir Coffey has been Lue's go-to guy for when Powell is sidelined, but it is hard to make up what Powell brings to the Clippers. Powell leads LA in scoring with 24.1 points per game, but Coffey brings two-way versatility into the lineup.

Coffey is earning his 11th start of the season, averaging 13.6 points with 55.3/46.5/85.7 shooting splits through his first 10 starts.

The Clippers and Raptors face off in Toronto at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News