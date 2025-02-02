LA Clippers Make Starting Lineup Change vs Raptors Due to Injury
Heading into the final leg of a four-game road trip, the LA Clippers face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Clippers have won four of their last five and are looking to complete the road trip with just one loss.
Despite a 15-33 record on the season, the Raptors have been surprisingly impressive recently. The Raptors have won seven of their last nine, but face a big test on Sunday against the Clippers.
Fortunately for the Clippers, looking to avoid a poor loss, they will have stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard suited up with no injury designations.
But, even with Harden and Leonard ready to go, the Clippers will be slightly shorthanded. All-Star-caliber guard Norman Powell has been ruled out with right hip soreness. With Powell sidelined, Clippers head coach Ty Lue has been forced to make some changes to the starting lineup.
On Sunday in Toronto, the Clippers will be starting James Harden, Amir Coffey, Derrick Jones Jr., Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac.
Amir Coffey has been Lue's go-to guy for when Powell is sidelined, but it is hard to make up what Powell brings to the Clippers. Powell leads LA in scoring with 24.1 points per game, but Coffey brings two-way versatility into the lineup.
Coffey is earning his 11th start of the season, averaging 13.6 points with 55.3/46.5/85.7 shooting splits through his first 10 starts.
The Clippers and Raptors face off in Toronto at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
