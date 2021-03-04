LA Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. (Concussion) Doubtful vs. Washington Wizards

LA Clippers Forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been listed as doubtful to play on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards. Morris sustained a concussion on Tuesday during the Clippers’ matchup with the Boston Celtics, and was helped off the floor. Morris was unable to return.

Morris sustained the concussion towards the end of the second quarter against the Celtics. Morris and Celtics wing Jaylen Brown collided in midair as both were fighting for a rebound. Brown’s elbow directly connected with the side of Morris’ head, and Morris immediately fell to the floor, keeping his head down on the hardwood.

Morris was in the midst of a good game, scoring 10 points in 15 minutes and giving the Clippers’ bench a much-needed spark, as he often does. The Clippers have relied on Morris’ production all season, particularly when either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are out. He can post up, create off the dribble, and he’s the fifth-best three-point shooter in the NBA in terms of percentage (46.4%). While many Clipper fans claim he’s not worth his four-year, $64 million contract, it can’t be denied that he’s been productive this season.

Additionally, Kawhi Leonard has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Leonard has been dealing with back spasms since Sunday’s game against the Bucks; the back spasms forced him to sit out Tuesday’s game. If Leonard and Morris are both out, the Clippers will be extremely shallow at forward, and will be relying heavily on Paul George and Nicolas Batum. Look for Terance Mann to get extended minutes on Thursday.

