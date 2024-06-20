LA Clippers Officially Announce Big Organizational Move
With NBA free agency around the corner, teams are preparing to bolster their roster for the upcoming season. While this is the primary offseason focus for most teams, there are also coaching staff vacancies around the league that must be filled.
For the LA Clippers, they lost top assistant coach Dan Craig to the Chicago Bulls, which created an opening on their bench. It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the organization had hired recent Boston Celtics consultant and former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy for the opening, and the team officially announced that move shortly after the report.
This is a great hire for the Clippers, as they are the first organization to bring Van Gundy back to the sidelines after several years with ESPN, and another as consultant in Boston. An NBA champion now with the Celtics, Van Gundy accomplished his goal in Boston, and will now take on a new challenge with the Clippers.
Ty Lue has one of the best coaching staffs in basketball, as the Clippers have done well in recent years to assemble a very high-level group of coaches around him. Losing Craig to Chicago was a big loss for the Clippers, but the addition of Van Gundy is something that will certainly help fill that void - particularly on the defensive end.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years