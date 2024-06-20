All Clippers

LA Clippers Officially Announce Big Organizational Move

The Clippers have added a big piece to their organization

Joey Linn

Oct 12, 2022; Ontario, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue (left) talks with owner Steve Ballmer before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Ontario, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue (left) talks with owner Steve Ballmer before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With NBA free agency around the corner, teams are preparing to bolster their roster for the upcoming season. While this is the primary offseason focus for most teams, there are also coaching staff vacancies around the league that must be filled.

For the LA Clippers, they lost top assistant coach Dan Craig to the Chicago Bulls, which created an opening on their bench. It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the organization had hired recent Boston Celtics consultant and former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy for the opening, and the team officially announced that move shortly after the report.

This is a great hire for the Clippers, as they are the first organization to bring Van Gundy back to the sidelines after several years with ESPN, and another as consultant in Boston. An NBA champion now with the Celtics, Van Gundy accomplished his goal in Boston, and will now take on a new challenge with the Clippers.

Ty Lue has one of the best coaching staffs in basketball, as the Clippers have done well in recent years to assemble a very high-level group of coaches around him. Losing Craig to Chicago was a big loss for the Clippers, but the addition of Van Gundy is something that will certainly help fill that void - particularly on the defensive end.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News