LA Clippers Reportedly Interested in Serbian Paris Olympics Star

The LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly interested in Nikola Jokic's Team Serbia Olympics teammate

Joey Linn

Serbia center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates with point guard Aleksa Avramovic (30) after defeating Germany in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Serbia center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates with point guard Aleksa Avramovic (30) after defeating Germany in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Serbia had one of the more impressive runs at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Finishing with a bronze medal, Serbia was one quarter away from defeating Team USA in the semifinals and playing France in the gold medal game, but could not hold off Steph Curry, LeBron James, and the rest of that dominant group.

Led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbia received contributions from up and down their roster. In addition to Jokic and Bogdanovic, Serbia had two other players average double-figure scoring at the Paris Olympics.

This included 29-year-old guard Aleksa Avramovic who is reportedly drawing interest from two NBA teams.

Named the Best Defensive Player at the Paris Olympics, Avramovic put together a great two-way performance that reportedly has the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks interested. This interest was reported by Ozon Press (h/t BasketNews).

"Aleksa Avramovic has drawn the attention of the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Ozon Press," BasketNews wrote. "The two NBA teams are reportedly interested in acquiring the Serbian guard, who has an NBA out clause in his contract with CSKA Moscow."

The Clippers do not have an open roster spot or a need at the guard position, but they could be making moves in between now and the start of next season that change their current roster construction.

Avramovic averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds on 53.3 percent shooting at the Olympics.

