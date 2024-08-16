LA Clippers Reportedly Sign Former Orlando Magic Guard to Training Camp Deal
The LA Clippers do not currently have a standard roster spot available, but it is possible the team makes at least one more trade between now and the start of training camp.
It was announced on Thursday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Clippers had signed former Orlando Magic guard Kevon Harris to a training camp deal. Without a roster spot, the Clippers cannot offer Harris a direct pathway to a standard deal, but he could compete for their one two-way spot that remains.
Harris has appeared in just 36 career NBA games since debuting for Orlando in 2022, but the 6-foot-5 guard does have 80 games of G League experience.
In 80 regular season G League games, Harris has averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.
The Clippers still have some decisions to make with their roster, particularly with their collection of guards. As things sit currently, the starting backcourt projects to be James Harden and Terance Mann, which leaves Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Kevin Porter Jr., and Bones Hyland as the standard roster guards on the bench.
Russell Westbrook was traded earlier this summer, but as part of a sign-and-trade deal that brought back Dunn, which left the Clippers with the same number of guards.
If Harris ends up with an opportunity to compete for a standard roster spot, the Clippers will have to not only clear one up, but likely do so by sending out a guard.
