LA Clippers Sign Undrafted Player After NBA Summer League

The Clippers have reportedly signed a new player

Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, left, talks with Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations, prior to game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena.
The NBA Summer League has concluded, as teams around the league now have a better idea of what their organizational depth looks like. This often results in roster movement on the margins, with players getting opportunities for their performance during Summer League, and others playing themselves out of roster consideration.

For the LA Clippers, they entered Summer League with just one of their three two-way contract spots officially filled. It was announced after the NBA Draft that the Clippers had signed undrafted forward Trentyn Flowers, but the details of this agreement were not officially revealed until Thursday when Keith Smith of Spotrac announced that Flowers is joining the Clippers on a two-way contract.

The Clippers' other two-way contract is All-Summer League First Team guard Jordan Miller, leaving the team with one remaining two-way opening. Flowers did not play in the Summer League, as he had not received clearance from his NBL team in Australia. That said, the young forward was supportive of the Clippers during their Summer League run to the semi-finals.

Flowers will spend most of his time next season with the newly rebranded San Diego Clippers, the G League affiliate of the LA Clippers. LA's G League team has a brand new arena in Oceanside, California that has an apartment complex walking distance away for the players to live at.

