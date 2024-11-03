LA Clippers Star Makes Blunt Statement After Third-Straight Loss
There's no way around it, the LA Clippers are struggling right now. After entering the week with a 2-1 record that included a fantastic pair of back-to-back wins against the Warriors and Nuggets, the Clippers are anything but fantastic right now.
The Clippers hoped to get their first win at their brand new Intuit Dome arena this week during their homestand, but the exact opposite happened. The Clippers dropped incredibly disappointing games where they featured double-digit leads against the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, and Oklahoma City Thunder. For one reason or another, the Clippers just can't close at home and haven't been able to win at home.
After the disappointing loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Clippers star Norman Powell gave a very blunt response on the troubles when asked by a reporter.
"What it feel like when you're standing in here? What it feel like? It's nasty right now," Powell said. "We just gotta figure it out. We're playing good 28-32 minutes of basketball. We've just got to stay with it. T-Lue shows us stats these last five games where we're at offensively, defensively, first half to second half."
For as good as the Clippers have been defensively, they have been atrocious offensively. The offense is so bad, that it's leading to very bad transition defense as a result. It was incredibly evident against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Powell knows that.
"But offensively, we didn't take our shots when they were open, we turned down some shots, we didn't complete when we had two-on-one, three-on-one breaks, we didn't complete those, and then having 22 turnovers against a team that wants to get out and transition," Powell said. "They want to turn you over and play fast. Offensively, we didn’t take care of that part. But in the first half, we were good offensively. Terrible the second half."
The LA Clippers held the Thunder to 24 points in the fourth quarter, but they only scored 14 points themselves. No matter who their opponent is, the Clippers will lose any time that happens, and they've been losing.
