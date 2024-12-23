All Clippers

LA Clippers Star Makes Unexpected Russell Westbrook, Paul George Statement

LA Clippers star Norman Powell spoke on his relationship with Paul George and Russell Westbrook

Farbod Esnaashari

May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24), guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) react at the end of the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24), guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) react at the end of the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star Norman Powell made waves during Media Day when he said the words, "addition by subtraction" when referencing Paul George's departure from the Clippers. While Powell didn't mean to throw shade toward his former teammate, his words became too viral to control.

Even though Powell didn't mean any disrespect to George over his words, somehow, the two didn't speak at all during the two times they've faced off this season. During an exclusive interview with Basketball Insiders, Powell opened up about his current relationship with George.

“We haven’t talked since he left for Philly,” Powell said. “I don’t know if that’s the addition by subtraction thing, I’m sure we’ll connect somewhere down the line. From what I’ve seen, what he said about my comments and what I’ve said, there’s no beef or anything like that. Maybe we’ll just cut it up in the season."

Surprisingly, it wasn't just George who hasn't spoken to Powell this season, Russell Westbrook also hasn't.

“Russ didn’t say anything to me either until the last time we played him in Denver and we played him three other times and he didn’t say one word to me," Powell said. "So I don’t know if it’s a competition thing too.”

Throughout the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era, the LA Clippers have had their ups and downs with chemistry. As the team lost numerous stars, it looks like they truly have a higher chemistry this season than others before.

