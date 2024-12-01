LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are heading home today after a four-game road trip that the Clippers finished 2-2. The trip could have easily been 3-1, if not for some miscues in the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Cup game that saw the Clippers lose by one point. The Clippers are now looking to bounce back at home against the Denver Nuggets but will likely be down more players.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Kevin Porter Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out as he recovers from his right knee injury, Norman Powell is now listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain, Kevin Porter Jr. is out with a left ankle sprain that he suffered in the previous game against the Timberwolves, Kobe Brown is out as he manages his back injury, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Peyton Watson.
Aaron Gordon is currently questionable with his right calf strain, Trey Alexander is out on his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out as he continues to repair his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out on his two-way contract, and Peyton Watson is probable with a right adductor strain.
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
