LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are finishing off their three-game road trip with a final stop in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Today will be the first time these two teams will meet, but last season the Clippers took the season series 3-1. There are nine players listed on the combined injury report for tonight's game.
The Clippers have five players listed on their report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Kobe Brown, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker. James Harden and Norman Powell are listed as available.
Kawhi Leonard will miss today's game as he is still recovering from his right knee injury, but the team is optimistic to see him return to action soon.
Terance Mann is out with a fracture to his left middle finger.
Kobe Brown is out with back injury management, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way G League contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, Jay Huff, and Vince Williams Jr.
Marcus Smart is out with an injury to his right index finger.
GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, Jay Huff is out with a left ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
