All Clippers

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

There are a combined nine players listed on the injury for the Clippers and Grizzlies

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a foul call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a foul call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Clippers are finishing off their three-game road trip with a final stop in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Today will be the first time these two teams will meet, but last season the Clippers took the season series 3-1. There are nine players listed on the combined injury report for tonight's game.

The Clippers have five players listed on their report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Kobe Brown, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker. James Harden and Norman Powell are listed as available.

Kawhi Leonard will miss today's game as he is still recovering from his right knee injury, but the team is optimistic to see him return to action soon.

Terance Mann is out with a fracture to his left middle finger.

Kawhi Leonard and Terance Mann of the Clippers
LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrate during game seven in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Mavericks 126-11 to win the series 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kobe Brown is out with back injury management, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way G League contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.

The Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, Jay Huff, and Vince Williams Jr.

Marcus Smart is out with an injury to his right index finger.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smar
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, Jay Huff is out with a left ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News