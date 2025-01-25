LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are finishing off their five-game homestand against the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks.
Saturday marks the first meeting between these two teams this season, however, the Bucks have had the better of the Clippers for the last two years. The Clippers will be anxious to break the four-game winning streak the Bucks have on them. Not only that, but LA will be hoping to break Milwaukee's five-game winning streak.
The Clippers have five players listed on the injury report: Kris Dunn, Jordan Miller, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and P.J. Tucker.
Kris Dunn is listed as out as he manages a left knee injury, Jordan Miller is questionable with an illness, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, Kai Jones is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team. Kawhi Leonard is listed as available against the Bucks.
The Bucks have eight players listed on their report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, AJ Green, AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, Liam Robbins, and Tyler Smith.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as PROBABLE as he deals with right patella tendinopathy.
Khris Middleton is PROBABLE with bilateral ankle injury management.
Bobby Portis is out due to personal reasons, AJ Green is out with a left quad strain, AJ Johnson is out on a G League assignment, Chris Livingston is out on a G League assignment, Liam Robbins is out on his two-way contract, and Tyler Smith is out on a G League assignment.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will face off on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
