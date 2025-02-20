All Clippers

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Multiple superstars are listed on the Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers injury report

Feb 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Los Angeles Clippers guard Kawhi Leonard (2) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Los Angeles Clippers guard Kawhi Leonard (2) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are continuing their eight-game road trip Thursday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Clippers came out with a 127-117 win in their last meeting.

It was a highly contested game until the Clippers were able to break away in the fourth quarter. James Harden led the way with 40 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists on 50/40/100 shooting splits.

Los Angeles has a clean injury report with four players listed: Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller.

Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller are also out due to their two-way contracts.

Cam Christie of the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank talks with guard Cam Christie (12) prior to the preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Frontwave Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bucks have six players listed on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Liam Robbins, Stanley Umude, and Chris Livingston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is QUESTIONABLE with a left calf strain.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard is QUESTIONABLE with a right hamstring strain.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard
Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Andre Jackson Jr. is questionable with a right wrist sprain, Liam Robbins is out due to his two-way contract, Stanley Umude is out due to his two-way contract, and Chris Livingston is out on G League assignment.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will face off Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Home/News