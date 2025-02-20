LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are continuing their eight-game road trip Thursday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Clippers came out with a 127-117 win in their last meeting.
It was a highly contested game until the Clippers were able to break away in the fourth quarter. James Harden led the way with 40 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists on 50/40/100 shooting splits.
Los Angeles has a clean injury report with four players listed: Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller.
Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller are also out due to their two-way contracts.
The Bucks have six players listed on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Liam Robbins, Stanley Umude, and Chris Livingston.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is QUESTIONABLE with a left calf strain.
Damian Lillard is QUESTIONABLE with a right hamstring strain.
Andre Jackson Jr. is questionable with a right wrist sprain, Liam Robbins is out due to his two-way contract, Stanley Umude is out due to his two-way contract, and Chris Livingston is out on G League assignment.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will face off Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade