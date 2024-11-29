LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
After an impressive win against the lowly Washington Wizards, the LA Clippers have a chance to prove themselves against the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Clippers will have a health disadvantage against the Timberwolves.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is out due to right knee injury recovery, Norman Powell is questionable with a left hamstring strain, Kobe Brown is out with back soreness, Cam Christie is out with a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out with a G League two-way, and P.J. Tucker is out indefinitely as the Clippers look to trade him. James Harden is listed as available against the Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves only have one player listed on their injury report and that is Joe Ingles. Ingles is out due to a left soleus strain. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo are all listed as available against the Clippers.
The Timberwolves are fresh off of a very frustrating loss against the Sacramento Kings which was also their fourth straight loss. It was a moment that saw Anthony Edwards go on a viral rant against his team for being soft. The team will respond by either finally stepping up, or continuing to fall deeper into the plunge.
The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
