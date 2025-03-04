All Clippers

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Los Angeles Clippers will be shorthanded against the Phoenix Suns

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns are the two most desperate teams in the Western Conference looking for a win.

LA just lost their firm hold of the 6th seed after a horrific month of February where they lost six out of their last eight games, while the Suns are desperately trying to get into the play-in.

To make matters worse for the Clippers, not only is their schedule tough, but they're also missing numerous key players against the Suns. Phoenix also already has a 3-0 regular season series lead against the Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Derrick Jones Jr., Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy.

Norman Powell is listed as out due to a right hamstring strain that he unexpectedly suffered against the Lakers on Sunday.

Ben Simmons is out due to left knee soreness, Derrick Jones Jr. is out due to a right groin strain, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, Trentyn Flowers is out due to a G League two-way, and Seth Lundy is out due to a G League two-way. Kawhi Leonard is listed as available.

The Phoenix Suns have four players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and TyTy Washington Jr.

Bradley Beal is questionable due to left calf injury management.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal
Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jalen Bridges is out due to a G League two-way, Cody Martin is out due to a sports hernia, and TyTy Washington Jr. is out due to a G League two-way. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are listed as available.

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Farbod Esnaashari
