LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns are the two most desperate teams in the Western Conference looking for a win.
LA just lost their firm hold of the 6th seed after a horrific month of February where they lost six out of their last eight games, while the Suns are desperately trying to get into the play-in.
To make matters worse for the Clippers, not only is their schedule tough, but they're also missing numerous key players against the Suns. Phoenix also already has a 3-0 regular season series lead against the Clippers.
The Los Angeles Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Derrick Jones Jr., Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy.
Norman Powell is listed as out due to a right hamstring strain that he unexpectedly suffered against the Lakers on Sunday.
Ben Simmons is out due to left knee soreness, Derrick Jones Jr. is out due to a right groin strain, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, Trentyn Flowers is out due to a G League two-way, and Seth Lundy is out due to a G League two-way. Kawhi Leonard is listed as available.
The Phoenix Suns have four players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and TyTy Washington Jr.
Bradley Beal is questionable due to left calf injury management.
Jalen Bridges is out due to a G League two-way, Cody Martin is out due to a sports hernia, and TyTy Washington Jr. is out due to a G League two-way. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are listed as available.
The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade