LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
After defeating the Brooklyn Nets by historic 59 points on Wednesday night, the LA Clippers have a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. After losing to the Trail Blazers in one of the more disappointing losses of the season, the Clippers can't allow the same thing to happen again.
Fortunately for LA, they have a major health advantage over Portland tonight.
The Los Angeles Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is out due to right knee injury management. He played last night against the Brooklyn Nets and is not cleared to play back-to-backs.
Terance Mann is questionable with left calf soreness, an injury that occurred last night against the Nets. Both Cam Christie and Trentyn Flowers are out due to being in the G League. P.J. Tucker is out due to not being with the team as they look to trade him.
The Portland Trail Blazers have seven players listed on their injury report: Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija, Bryce McGowens, Taze Moore, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III.
Jerami Grant is out with a face contusion, Donovan Clingan is out with a left ankle sprain, Deni Avdija is doubtful with a right ankle sprain, Bryce McGowens is out with a G League two-way, Taze Moore is out with a G League two-way, Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain, and Robert Williams III is questionable with an illness.
The LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
