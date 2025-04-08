All Clippers

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Multiple All-Stars are listed on the LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs injury report

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) fouls LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers continue their final homestand of the regular season against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Clippers hold a 2-1 series advantage with a win Tuesday giving them the series and helping solidify their positioning for the post season.

In their most recent meeting, the Clippers took the win with a 128-116 final score after pulling away from the Spurs halfway through the fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell led the way for the team, scoring 27 points each.

The Clippers are entering the game with two players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard and Amir Coffey.

Kawhi Leonard is listed as QUESTIONABLE with right knee injury management.

Amir Coffey is listed as out with left knee inflammation.

The Spurs are entering the game with four players listed on their report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Riley Minix, and Jeremy Sochan.

Victor Wembanyama is listed as OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.

Victor Wembanyama of theSpurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) look on in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

De'Aaron Fox is listed as OUT due to extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.

Riley Minix is out with left shoulder labrum surgery and Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation.

The Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.

