LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers continue their final homestand of the regular season against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
Tuesday's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Clippers hold a 2-1 series advantage with a win Tuesday giving them the series and helping solidify their positioning for the post season.
In their most recent meeting, the Clippers took the win with a 128-116 final score after pulling away from the Spurs halfway through the fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell led the way for the team, scoring 27 points each.
The Clippers are entering the game with two players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard and Amir Coffey.
Kawhi Leonard is listed as QUESTIONABLE with right knee injury management.
Amir Coffey is listed as out with left knee inflammation.
The Spurs are entering the game with four players listed on their report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Riley Minix, and Jeremy Sochan.
Victor Wembanyama is listed as OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is listed as OUT due to extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.
Riley Minix is out with left shoulder labrum surgery and Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation.
The Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Latest James Harden Update After Injury in Thunder-Clippers Game
NBA Admits Massive Missed Call in Clippers vs OKC Thunder
James Harden Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Clippers-Thunder