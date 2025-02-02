LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are concluding their four-game road trip by taking on the Toronto Raptors. Sunday afternoon's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams.
In their previous meeting, the Clippers were able to hold onto their lead and come out with the 105-103 victory. James Harden and Norman Powell carried the scoring load together scoring 24 points each. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll be missing one of those stars against the Raptors this time around.
The Clippers made some waves with a trade on Saturday, however, the players involved will not be available in Sunday's action. The team has seven players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Cam Christie, Kris Dunn, Drew Eubanks, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Patty Mills.
Norman Powell is listed as OUT as he deals with right hip soreness.
Cam Christie is out with a left ankle sprain, Kris Dunn is out with left knee injury management, Drew Eubanks is out due to the trade still pending, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, Kai Jones is out on his two-way contract, and Patty Mills is out as the trade is still pending. Kawhi Leonard is listed as available.
The Raptors have six players listed on their injury report: Davion Mitchell, Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, A.J. Lawson, and Jonathan Mogbo.
Davion Mitchell is listed as questionable with a right foot plantar callus fissure, Jamal Shead is doubtful with an illness, Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, A.J. Lawson are all out due to their two-way G League contract, and Jonathan Mogbo is out on G League assignment.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors will face off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
