LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game 5: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 with a right knee sprain.
All-Star and recently-named All-NBA First-Teamer Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday night’s Game 5 of the LA Clippers’ Conference Semifinal series against the Utah Jazz due to a right knee sprain suffered in Game 4.

The injury occured when Leonard collided with Jazz forward Joe Ingles. Leonard was seen grimacing and holding his knee, and he sat out the remaining 4:35 of the game despite a late push from the Jazz to keep the game within reach. Leonard said he’d “be good” after the game when asked about the apparent injury. It is unclear if Leonard was attempting to downplay the injury, or if new information came to light after a medical team examined the knee.

Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne also reported that Leonard’s “status for the remainder of the series is in doubt as well.” The Clippers organization released an injury report stating that there is no timetable for Leonard's return.

The heavy burden now falls on Paul George as the team’s only offensive creator. He’s carried the team before in the regular season; some of his best scoring stretches came while Leonard was sidelined with a foot injury. However, it’s a much more daunting task against the third-best defense in the league, particularly when the Jazz have been gameplanning against LA for the last week.

For Utah, point guard Mike Conley Jr. has once again been listed as questionable to play in Game 5. The All-Star has yet to play a game in the series, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. With Leonard sidelined, the Jazz might elect to remain cautious with Conley and not rush him back.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (2-2) vs. Utah Jazz (2-2)

Date: Monday, June 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Jazz -7

Moneyline: Jazz -300, Clippers +245

Point Total: O/U 221

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

