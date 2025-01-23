LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The LA Clippers are nearing the end of their brutal stretch of games as they face off against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Tonight will be their fourth game in five nights.
Thursday night's game against the Wizards will be the final meeting this season between the two teams. In the first meeting, the Clippers blew out the Wizards with a final score of 121-96 behind a monster performance from James Harden. Harden totaled 43 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals on 59/64/91 shooting splits.
The Clippers only have four players listed on their injury report: Kris Dunn, Jordan Miller, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kris Dunn is out with left knee soreness, Jordan Miller is out with an illness, Trentyn Flowers is out with a two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is out due to being requested for a trade.
Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac are all listed as available after missing the latest game against the Boston Celtics.
The Wizards have four players listed on the injury report: Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon, and Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Marvin Bagley III is out with a right knee sprain, Saddiq Bey is out with left knee ACL surgery, Malcolm Brogdon is out with a right foot plantar fascia contusion, and Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out on G League assignment.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards will face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.
