LAClippers Legend Shares Harsh Truth for Lakers, Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers have started to experience a plethora of injuries less than a month away from the playoffs. With the Lakers currently sitting at 5th in the Western Conference standings, they will need to get back on track as they have lost their last four games.
The Lakers have been without superstar forward LeBron James who went out with an injury on March 13th due to a groin injury that was listed as day-to-day. Former Clippers star Lou Williams has made it clear that it is time for Luka Doncic to step up with James being out.
“I’m sure JJ Reddick is going to do the best that he can, to make sure that Luka is prepared for the games that they got coming up on this schedule, especially having six games in nine days," Williams said on FanDuel TV's Run it Back show.
"They’re going to have to do something and right now, it’s happening, the phone is ringing, and somebody got to answer that call and it’s going to be Luka Doncic. It has to be him and nobody else. I have said it before, this roster is paper thin, they can’t afford for guys to go out of this lineup and continue enplaning as well as they’re playing.”
He added more stating that not only does Doncic need to step up, he is the only person that can.
“There's only one person that can get them out of that slide until LeBron James gets back. That person is going to be Luka."
The Lakers will be back in action on Sunday when they take on the Phoenix Suns.
