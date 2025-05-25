Lakers, Clippers Work Out Former Kentucky Guard Before NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers both ended their 2024-25 seasons much earlier than anticipated with first-round playoff exits, and now the two Hollywood franchises are looking ahead to a potentially busy offseason.
With the 2025 NBA Draft just a month away, both teams seem to be prepping similarly. The Lakers own just one pick in June's draft at 55th overall, while the Clippers have two, 30th and 51st.
With neither team having a high pick, they could be battling for prospects down the board, including Kentucky standout guard Lamont Butler.
Butler, 22, spent four seasons at San Diego State before transferring to Kentucky for his final season of collegiate basketball. The 2023-24 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year is not shooting up many draft boards, but the Lakers and Clippers could be willing to take a chance on him.
Both the Lakers and Clippers reportedly worked out Butler ahead of next month's draft.
Butler averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in his lone season at Kentucky with 49.8/39.1/73.5 shooting splits. The 6-foot-2 guard has plenty of tools on both ends of the floor that can translate to the NBA level, and two high-level organizations bringing him in for a workout is a great sign for him.
A high-motor, athletic guard with impressive defensive tools could be exactly what these veteran-led teams need at the end of their bench. The Lakers and Clippers both have late second-round picks, so keep an eye on Lamont Butler as day two of the NBA Draft winds down.