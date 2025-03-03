Lakers Make Starting Lineup Change vs LA Clippers
One of the biggest NBA rivalries is on deck as the Los Angeles Lakers take on their crosstown rivals the Los Angeles Clippers. This game has many stars competing, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard.
Ahead of the big game, the Lakers are forced to make a sudden change to their starting lineup. Austin Reaves is ruled out with a right calf strain on Sunday night, allowing a fellow guard to get the start.
Gabe Vincent will be starting in place of Reaves for Sunday’s game head coach JJ Reddick announced.
Replacing Reaves is no easy task as the long-term guard has averaged 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while having 45/36/87 shooting splits. The talented guard has spent four seasons with the Lakers and has started in 151 games, including 53 this season.
Vincent has averaged 5.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 39/32/64 from the field this season. He is in his second season with the Lakers after joining them in 2023 for 11 games. He has played in 50 games so far this season starting in six of those contests.
Before joining the Lakers, the guard spent four seasons with the Miami Heat. The 28-year-old has started in a total of 74 games throughout his career, with Sunday night’s game being the 75th.
