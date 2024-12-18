Latest Luka Doncic Injury Update Before Clippers-Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Clippers on Thursday and Saturday of this week. These two teams faced off in the first round of last year’s Western Conference playoffs, with Dallas winning the series in six games.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard appeared in just two of those games due to right knee inflammation, and he has been sidelined since then with what the team labeled right knee injury recovery. As for the Mavericks, they had their star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for every game in that series.
Ahead of this two-game set between LA and Dallas, Doncic is dealing with a left heel contusion.
The Mavericks practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Doncic did not participate in either one.
Via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal: “Jason Kidd says “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” regarding Luka Dončić’s status against the LA Clippers.”
Doncic has appeared in 20 of the Mavericks’ 26 games this season. The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. The Mavericks have been playing well, winning eight of their last 10 games to improve their overall record to 17-9 on the season.
The Clippers and Mavericks often play competitive games, but many of these have come without Leonard. Now facing off in a two-game regular season mini series, these two teams will get a good look at one another.
