Latest Trade Report on Disgruntled LA Clippers Veteran
As good as the LA Clippers have been this season, the team still has a lot of dead space on the roster. One of the biggest holes is disgruntled veteran P.J. Tucker, who is earning $11.5 million this season. LA has been trying to trade him since the offseason, but they haven't had any buyers.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, the Clippers may be looking to attach an asset to include Tucker in a trade or have to send him to the buyout market. Here is the following from Murray's article.
"Tucker, who turns 40 in May, has played his last game in a Clippers uniform, and an asset would need to be attached to include him in any trade," Murray said. "If Tucker is not traded, then expect him to seek a team that would be interested on the buyout market following the deadline."
Murray was previously fined $75,000 last February for having a public trade request and has clearly been very disgruntled with his role on the team. In all honesty, $11 million is a ton of money for a team not to be actively taking advantage.
The LA Clippers need to free up the money that P.J. Tucker is making. However, giving up an asset to do so might put them in an even bigger hole. It would be nice for a team to want him in a trade, but it does not seem like anyone wants his $11 million contract.
