Latest trade report on 'highly valued' LA Clippers star
Throughout the years, there's been one player on the LA Clippers that the franchise has been hesitant to trade.
The Clippers have been hesitant to trade versatile wing Terance Mann numerous times throughout the years, whether it's for James Harden or any other available star at the time. According to recent reports, that stance hasn't changed.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Mann remains highly valued by the Clippers' front office, and they remain resistant to trading him.
"Mann has always been highly valued by the Clippers’ front office," Murray said. "They have always resisted trading him, and they won’t give him away now, especially while his value and contract number are in a valley. Like Coffey, he is a homegrown talent who has been a high-floor player. But Mann has had trouble realizing much of a ceiling, and for all of the things he is, he is not a primary playmaker — or a 7-footer."
Through 33 games this season, Mann is averaging 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 46/35/70 shooting from the field. His place on the rotation has become very inconsistent this season and it remains difficult to tell right now. Last season, he started in 71 games for the LA Clippers, and in the season before that, he was looking great as a starter.
After losing to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, the LA Clippers face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
