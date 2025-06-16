LaVar Ball Urges Clippers to Trade for LaMelo, Lonzo Ball
If there's one thing LaVar Ball is most famous for, it's speaking things into existence. While his first mission was to have all of his sons play in the NBA, his newest one is one that may surprise fans.
Recently, Ball has taken to social media urging the LA Clippers to trade for both of his sons, LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball.
"Can't nobody beat my boys together," Ball said. "So, the Clippers, bring them god-dang Ball boys home and let's go get this championship and quit messing around. All you fans who want a championship back in LA, yes, whole new arena, with the Ball boys? Who ain't gonna come watch that show... if you want a championship, Ballmer, I'm talking to you. Go get those Ball boys and lets ball!"
While Lonzo Ball could make perfect sense as a backup point guard for the LA Clippers, it's hard to see how LaMelo fits while James Harden is the starting point guard for the team. As exciting as it may be to see LaMelo and Lonzo on the Clippers together, it's a risky move for LA given their injury histories.
LaMelo is a fantastic player, but has only played in a combined 69 games in the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Lonzo has only played in 35 games in the last three seasons combined.
Trading for LaMelo Ball would be exciting for the LA Clippers, but it's a very high risk move.
Related Articles
Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard Urged to Team Up With $213 Million Star