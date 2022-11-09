Skip to main content
LeBron James Gives Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Clippers Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James needs rest, but will not take it against the LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently dealing with pain in his left foot that can only improve with rest. That said, the star forward knows his team cannot afford to be without him, so he will not be resting on Wednesday night vs. the LA Clippers.

The Lakers having an inability to survive without LeBron James is concerning, but also legitimate. The team has struggled even with LeBron playing, and would only be worse if he missed time. There is little doubt they would falter even more if he took games off, which they cannot afford to do right now with their current position in the standings.

These matchups against the Clippers have not gone well for the Lakers in recent years, but playing better as of late, they have a chance to turn that around in this one. Led by the resurgence of Russell Westbrook off the bench, the Lakers have been playing better basketball of late, even if that has not resulted in many wins.

The team will likely have to find time off for LeBron sooner rather than later, but that will not be happening against the Clippers. Coming off a big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Clippers are beginning to find themselves as well, and will be a tough test for a Lakers team that is in desperate need of a win.

The Lakers and Clippers will tip-off at 7:00 PM PST in Los Angeles.

