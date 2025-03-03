All Clippers

LeBron James Hits Historic Milestone in Lakers-Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reaches historic milestone against LA Clippers

Liam Willerup

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) and center Ivica Zubac (40) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
No matter the arguments, there's no doubt Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the five greatest players to ever play in the NBA. Since entering the league in 2003, James has been one of the best players in the league and remains so to this day in his 22nd season.

Going up against cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, James and Luka Doncic helped lead the team to their sixth-straight win and conclude their season series with the Lakers winning it 3-1. The word win has always been associated with James, and Sunday night, he made a historical milestone with it.

James became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career regular-season wins, joining Tim Duncan, Robert Parish, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James is now just two wins away from passing the San Antonio Spurs legend Duncan for third place on the list.

Across his 22 years in the NBA, James has made the playoffs in 17 of those seasons, with his best regular season record coming in the 2008-09 season, where he led the Cavaliers to a 66-15 record in games he played in.

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Given the way the Lakers have been playing as of late, James' career wins total will only continue to climb. Now sitting as the second seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers have 23 games left in the regular season to try and hold their spot behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

