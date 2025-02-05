LeBron James' Luka Doncic Statement After Lakers-Clippers
Ever since arriving in 2019, the pairing of Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the top in the NBA. Winning a championship together in their first season as teammates in the 2020 NBA Bubble, but only made one Western Conference Finals appearance in the four seasons after that. However, when a call came from the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers couldn't pass it up.
After agreeing to a three-team deal centered around Davis heading to Dallas for Luka Doncic this weekend, NBA fans are excited to see the pairing of James alongside one of the top perimeter talents in the league in Doncic. Following the Lakers' 122-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, James was finally asked what he thought of the deal.
"If I had concerns I would have waived my no-trade clause and got up out of here," James said when asked about the team's direction following the trade. "I’m here right now. I’m committed to the Lakers organization. I’m here to help Luka and Maxi [Kleber] make the transition as smooth as possible."
Regardless of what James thinks about the trade and the team parting ways with Davis, he appears to be committed to the team and the new chapter playing alongside Doncic.
In his on-court interview after the game, James added, "Listen, Luka is a big-time player. 25 years old, hasn't even reached his prime yet, and he's done some amazing s**t in our league already... I'm happy to have him, and LA is happy to have him."
After a strong performance by the Lakers in a blowout win over the Clippers, it only provides excitement to this new era for Lakers fans as they await Doncic's debut.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade