LeBron James' Official Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers haven't returned to their former stadium, the crypto.com Arena (previously Staples Center), since they made the move this season to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Friday night, that changes as the Clippers will face their cross-town rival, the Los Angeles Lakers. Always viewed as the "little brother", they have a chance to take the season series lead with a win.
Being a city like Los Angeles means they will be stars on and off the court, from the Clippers duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard to the Lakers' new pairing of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, the Lakers could be in jeopardy of missing one half of that duo, according to recent reports.
Lakers forward LeBron James is listed as questionable for Friday night's contest due to left foot injury management. With the Lakers already down on forward depth with Rui Hachimura ruled out, the Lakers will be in serious trouble without James.
In his 22nd season in the NBA, James remains one of the top players in the association. Since returning from the All-Star break, James has been averaging 30.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in those five games.
If the Lakers are without James for Friday night, they'll look to guard Austin Reaves to help carry the load offensively. Over his last eight games, Reaves is averaging 23.5 points and 6.0 assists, including 45 points against the Indiana Pacers before the All-Star break.
Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. EST on ESPN between the divisional foes.
