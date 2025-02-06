Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are coming into Thursday night's game after a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. In a game where it seemed like the Clippers were never able to get out of second gear, the Lakers were running on all cylinders from start to finish and left the Clippers with a 122-97 loss at the Intuit Dome.
Thursday night, the Clippers will have a chance to bounce back after dropping their last two games as they face the Indiana Pacers. However, the Pacers have gone 12-3 in their last 15 games and are currently clicking. This will be a test for the Clippers and a chance to get back in the win column against a formidable opponent.
This will be the first meeting of the regular season between these two teams. The Clippers have split the season series with the Pacers for the last three seasons.
The Clippers are reporting a clean injury for Thursday's game with no players listed.
The Pacers have five players listed on their injury report: RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, Isiah Jackson, Quenton Jackson, and James Wiseman.
RayJ Dennis is questionable due to his two-way contract, Enrique Freeman is also questionable due to his two-way contract, Isiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, Quenton Jackson is doubtful due to his two-way contract, and James Wiseman is out with a left Achilles tendon tear.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers will face off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade