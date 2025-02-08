Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
The LA Clippers enter Saturday night in immense desperation as they face off against the Utah Jazz.
Saturday's game is the third of four meetings in the regular season against one another. The Clippers have won both previous games, the most recent game was a blowout victory of 144-107.
With how poor the Clippers have been playing as of late, they absolutely can not afford to lose against the Jazz on Saturday night. LA has yet to even win a game this week, with each loss somehow being worse than the next.
There are four players listed on the Clippers injury report: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and Kai Jones.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as OUT as he is still returning to game condition as he hasn't played in six games due to personal reasons before being traded to the Clippers.
Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, and Kai Jones is out due to his two-way contract as well.
The Jazz have have eight players listed on their injury report: Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, Walker Kessler, KJ Martin, Josh Richardson, Collin Sexton, and Cody Williams.
Lauri Markkanen is out with lower back injury management.
John Collins is out with rest, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, Walker Kessler is out with a left shoulder contusion, KJ Martin is out with a trade pending, Josh Richardson is out with a trade pending, Collin Sexton is out with a left ankle sprain, and Cody Williams is questionable with a left ankle sprain.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will face off Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
