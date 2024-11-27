Los Angeles Clippers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are continuing their road trip, and their next stop is D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards. The Clippers will be looking to have a bounce-back game after the lackluster showing in Boston, where they allowed the Celtics to score 51 points in the second quarter. The Clippers have been hanging their heads on their defensive prowess and will look to restore that tonight.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Kobe Brown, Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out as he continues to recover from his right knee injury, Norman Powell is now listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain, Kobe Brown is listed as questionable with back soreness, Mo Bamba is also questionable with recovery from a left knee injury, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way G League contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Wizards have four players listed on their injury report: Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, Justin Champagnie, and Tristan Vukcevic. Jordan Poole is questionable with left hip flexor soreness, Saddiq Bey is out with left ACL surgery, Justin Champagnie is out with a G League two-way, and Tristan Vukcevic is out with a left knee contusion.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
