Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers continue their road trip, but they are back in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.
Friday night's matchup will be the third of four meetings between the two Los Angeles teams this season. Currently, the season series is split 1-1, and holding the tiebreaker in this series could mean a lot for both teams come the end of the season.
The Clippers, unfortunately, dropped their last game against the Lakers in a blowout score of 122-97. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 20 points on 54% shooting, but the rest of the team was near ice cold as they shot 38% from the field and 29% from three.
The Clippers are heading into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller.
Norman Powell is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with left knee patellar tendinopathy.
Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, and Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and Jordan Miller are all out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Lakers have six players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, and Bronny James Jr.
Luka Doncic is questionable with left calf injury management.
LeBron James is questionable with left foot injury management.
Jaxson Hayes is questionable with a left hip contusion. Rui Hachimura is out with a left knee strain, Maxi Kleber is out with right foot surgery recovery, and Bronny James Jr. is out with the South Bay Lakers.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face off Friday at 10:00 p.m.
