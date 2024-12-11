Lou Williams Calls Out Ex-Lakers Guard's Criticism of Luka Doncic
Last night, Luka Doncic had one of his worst performances of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 40 minutes, he put up 16 points on 5/15 shooting from the field in what could be viewed as very awful body language. The body language was so bad that it caused some to call him out, even former NBA players.
After the game, former Lakers and Warriors guard blasted Luka Doncic, claiming that he quit on his team and should no longer be compared to Jayson Tatum. As the post grew attention, Cook immediately deleted it.
Cook's criticism gained some attention around the NBA world, and even received a reaction from former Clippers star Lou Williams.
"You know why you deleted it? Because if you're Quinn Cook and you're not in the league and you got 88,000 views in a matter of minutes, that's a lot of attention on your page you care to not have," Williams said. "That was his personal opinion, but if you look at that game, like Chandler mentioned, you gotta give Lu Dort a lot of credit. I don't think this is a matter of Luka quitting on his basketball team, constant pressure, constant pressure, constant pressure, and eventually it can wear you down.
Williams went on to add that he'd consider last night's failure a one-off for Luka Doncic. However, he did mention that Quinn Cook should have stood on his sentiments, instead of deleting it.
"I think last night was one of those games where it just wore him down to the point where it looked like he may have quit on his team, but I'm not putting quitter on Luka Doncic," Williams said. "We've seen him compete at the highest of levels in some tough, tough situations. Last night probably wasn't his night. I'll make this a one-off thing. Quinn should have stood on it."
Luka Doncic is a generational talent, but if there's one thing that needs major improving, it's always been his attitude.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade