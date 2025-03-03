Luka Doncic, LeBron James' Updated Injury Status for Clippers-Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have won five consecutive games, coming off a big win against their crosstown rival LA Clippers on Friday. Following their hot streak, the Lakers have moved into third place in the Western Conference and now face the Clippers for a rematch on Sunday night.
The Clippers have lost four of their last five, and despite having one of the league's top defenses, got exposed by the Lakers on Friday. Lakers superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 59 points in their win over the Clippers, while no other Laker scored in double digits.
The Clippers nearly caught a break against the Lakers for Sunday's rematch with Doncic and James on the injury report, but both stars have been upgraded. Doncic is probable with left calf injury management, while James is probable with left foot injury management.
Both of the Lakers superstars will likely suit up on Sunday, and will likely give the Clippers defense more trouble.
James, 40, is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game this season with 52.1/39.5/76.4 shooting splits. Doncic, 26, is averaging 26.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game with 44.4/33.0/76.6 shooting splits.
Doncic and James have already cemented themselves as one of the league's top duos, especially when they are both healthy. Despite them dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's game, the superstar tandem will give the Clippers some trouble.
