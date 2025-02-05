Luka Doncic's First Appearance on Lakers Bench vs Clippers Goes Viral
While the NBA and even the sports world were in shock after ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news of Luka Doncic's move to the Los Angeles Lakers, the trade is very much real and Doncic and Anthony Davis have already been announced by their new teams. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, they'll have to wait a few games for Doncic's debut as he returns from injury.
However, the focus for the Lakers entering Tuesday was on their contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, as they'd travel to face their now-crosstown rivals in the Intuit Dome. Even though Doncic wasn't playing, he made his appearance on the Lakers bench in viral fashion.
Receiving a pass from Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes ran between the two Clippers defenders and threw down a high-flying dunk that got his Lakers teammates standing up in support.
While not standing, the play prompted a reaction from Doncic, who was shown clapping and raising his eyebrows at someone on the team bench. As Lakers fans can hardly wait, Doncic is sure to have highlight reel plays that will have his teammates reacting the same way.
Just the mere sight of Doncic on the Lakers bench is something that no fan can truly wrap their head around. Especially, because no one ever thought the Dallas Mavericks would ever trade Doncic.
As Doncic enters the prime of his career and LeBron James is in the twilight of his, the opportunity for the two to share the court will not only be must-watch TV, but also a great opportunity for Doncic to learn from one of the best to ever do it.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade