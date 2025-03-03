Luka Doncic's Honest Statement After Lakers-Clippers
After joining the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster move before the NBA trade deadline, Luka Doncic is finally coming into his own with the Lakers as he helped the team to their sixth-straight win and back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Leading the way in scoring for the Lakers with 29 points, he's looking like the All-NBA guard he was in Dallas.
While he's now faced the Clippers twice as a Laker, he did have his fair share of matchups against them in the past with the Dallas Mavericks. Featuring notable moments like his step-back game-winner in the NBA Bubble, Clippers fans aren't happy to see Doncic facing them on the court. After the game, Doncic was asked about his history against the Clippers and shared his thoughts.
"I remember last game there was only one coverage with me," Doncic shared. "But like I always say, it’s like playing chess a little bit. You gotta read the defense and take what the defense gives you.”
In 20 career regular-season games against the Clippers, Doncic is averaging 32.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Even though the Clippers boast one of the top defenses in the NBA, Doncic has their number.
"Maybe. Obviously. We went back and forth a lot with the Clippers," Doncic said about his feelings when playing the Clippers. "That’s what I like. For me, that’s fun. That’s how I get going. Especially on the basketball court.”
The Lakers and Clippers will only face each other again this season in a potential playoff matchup, which, given the current Western Conference standings, could very well happen. If so, Doncic has a chance to continue his run of dominance over the Clippers.
