Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers

Luka Doncic is listed on the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers changed the landscape of the NBA when they traded for Luka Doncic on Saturday night.

It was a moment that fans still can't fully wrap their heads around days later, and likely still won't believe until Doncic debuts in a Lakers jersey.

Unfortunately, Doncic's debut won't be against the Clippers on Tuesday in what would have been a very anticipated matchup. Doncic is still recovering

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Luka Doncic as out against the LA Clippers due to a left calf strain. Doncic has been sidelined with a calf injury since December 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has only played in 22 games this season.

Through the 22 games that Doncic has played this season, he's averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals on 46/35/77 shooting from the field. For as much conversation as the Dallas Mavericks have made about Doncic's conditioning, he still has an output that's very close to his career averages.

There is no set date on when Doncic is expected to return and make his Los Angeles Lakers debut, but NBA insider Marc Spears reported that it could be by next week. According to Spears, a potential return could be against the Utah Jazz. If Doncic were to face the Clippers as a member of the Lakers, it won't be until potentially February 28.

The LA Clippers face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

