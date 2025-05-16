Major NBA Trade Idea Sends $203 Million Star To The Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers finished the 2024-25 season winning 50 games for the second consecutive season, something they hadn't done since the Chris Paul and Blake Griffin days. However, their season was cut short in the first round of the playoffs, with the Denver Nuggets defeating them in seven games.
Now, the Clippers find themselves at a crossroads with their roster, with their three leading scorers all 31 years old or older. If the Clippers want to stretch out their window, looking to make the roster younger might be the best solution. Therefore, a recent trade prediction from Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball could make a significant change for Los Angeles.
In a recent episode of his podcast, What An Experience with Lonzo Ball, Lonzo predicted that the Charlotte Hornets would select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper fourth overall and trade LaMelo Ball to the Clippers. Looking into this scenario, a potential trade for LaMelo to end up in Los Angeles could look like this:
Los Angeles Clippers receive: LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets receive: Norman Powell, Cam Christie, 2025 1st via LAC (30th overall), 2025 2nd via CHI (45th overall), 2026 1st via CHI (Lottery Protected), Tre Jones (via sign-and-trade)
Chicago Bulls receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic
Obviously, a main reason for this hypothetical to work would be the Hornets landing Dylan Harper in the 2025 NBA Draft. Therefore, getting Norman Powell in the deal gives the Hornets a go-to scorer in the backcourt next to Harper, along with Brandon Miller in the frontcourt. Additionally, they land Tre Jones as a backup point guard option and some draft picks in 2025 as well.
For the Clippers, landing LaMelo would complicate their current situation with James Harden. While the two could play alongside one another, it would probably be best for the Clippers to trade off Harden in a sign-and-trade for a more complementary piece.
