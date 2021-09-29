September 29, 2021
Marcus Morris Believes Clippers Would Beat Suns to be in NBA Finals if he was Healthy

The Clippers were very shorthanded against the Phoenix Suns
The LA Clippers were incredibly shorthanded against the Phoenix Suns. They were missing Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Serge Ibaka, and had an injured Marcus Morris. Morris believes that if he were healthy, then they'd beat the Suns and be in the NBA Finals.

“If I was 100%, trust me, we’d be in the NBA Finals," Marcus Morris said.

While it may sound outlandish, it really might not be. The Clippers were able to push the Phoenix Suns to six games while missing three starters and lost two of the games at the free-throw line. Another healthy starter would have been a real difference-maker for the team.

Marcus Morris struggled heavily against the Phoenix Suns - he shot 39.8% from the field, and 37.7% from the three-point line. Comparatively, he shot 47.5% from the field against the Utah Jazz. He suffered a knee injury in the playoffs that derailed a bit of his ability to score, and that was something that simply couldn't happen to a team that was missing Kawhi Leonard.

Unfortunately for the Clippers and many other teams in the 2020-21 NBA season, they will always have that "What If?" What if Kawhi Leonard was healthy, what if James Harden was healthy, and what if Anthony Davis was healthy? The only thing these teams can do is press on and hope for better luck in the 2021-22 NBA season.

