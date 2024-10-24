NBA Admits Huge Missed Calls in Clippers-Suns Overtime Game
The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns played an overtime thriller in the first NBA regular season game at Intuit Dome. Executing better down the stretch, Phoenix secured a 116-113 win in the season opener.
James Harden led all scorers with 29 points, and his former teammate Kevin Durant wasn’t far behind with 25 points. The two future Hall of Famers went head-to-head down the stretch of regulation and overtime, but it was Durant and the Suns who were able to secure the win.
The NBA has released their Last Two Minute Report for this game, and it includes some big missed calls.
The first missed call on the Last Two Minute Report came with 1:27 remaining in regulation when Devin Booker was called for a personal foul against Ivica Zubac. According to the NBA, this ruling was incorrect.
“Booker (PHX) briefly engages with Zubac (LAC) in the post but the contact is marginal and does not impact Zubac's ability to establish post position or receive the pass,” the NBA wrote.
This was a huge missed call, as it was Booker’s sixth foul. Disqualified on this incorrect ruling, Booker watched the last 1:27 of regulation and all of overtime from the bench.
The next missed call on the Last Two Minute Report came with 1:53 remaining in overtime when Derrick Jones Jr. drove to the basket against Royce O’Neale. No whistle was blown on this play, but the NBA admits O’Neale fouled Jones.
“O'Neale (PHX) attempts to jump vertically, but turns in mid-air and delivers body contact to Jones Jr. (LAC) that affects his driving shot attempt,” the NBA wrote.
This would have put Jones to the free throw line with the Clippers trailing 112-108.
The final missed call came with 1:01 in overtime when Harden should have been called for a personal foul against Bradley Beal.
“Harden (LAC) steps into Beal's (PHX) path and causes him to lose his balance and control of the ball,” the NBA wrote.
This was a very exciting game, but there were clearly some officiating issues in critical moments.
