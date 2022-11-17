Skip to main content

NBA Admits Missed Call in Final Seconds of Clippers vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks defeated the Clippers despite a missed call in the final seconds
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks played a close game on Tuesday night, and while Dallas jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first half, the Clippers eventually took the lead late in the game. Unable to hold on, the Clippers would surrender their brief lead, and the comeback effort went to waste. That said, it was encouraging fight from a Clippers group that was once again without Kawhi Leonard, and they had a real chance to win late.

With the Clippers down three, Nicolas Batum stepped to the free throw line in the final seconds of the game. With no time to continue playing the foul game, Batum was forced to make the first free throw and intentionally miss the second. He executed the intentional miss perfectly, but Robert Covington fumbled the rebound out of bounds, and the Clippers lost the game.

While a lot of attention has been placed on the mishandle by Covington, the officials actually missed a lane violation on Marcus Morris, which would have nullified any put-back effort had it been called. Fortunately for Dallas, it did not matter; however, the league's last two minute report did admit that Morris should have been whistled for a lane violation on that play.

The Clippers and Mavericks always find a way to play exciting matchups, and this game was certainly no exception.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 6.18.41 PM
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Detroit Pistons

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19348424
News

Injury Report: Paul George Questionable vs. Detroit Pistons

By Joey Linn
Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes past Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the third quarter during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Dallas Mavericks

By Joey Linn
USATSI_10757986
News

Report: LA Clippers Discussed Myles Turner Trade

By Farbod Esnaashari
May 30, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the second quarter in game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19420862_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Goal is For Kawhi Leonard to Return Soon

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19178492
News

Clippers Player Reacts to Insane Victor Wembanyama Shot

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19348428
News

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn