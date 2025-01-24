All Clippers

NBA Admits Mistake in Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Game

The NBA revealed a mistake in their Last Two Minute report for the Celtics vs Clippers

Jan 22, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and LA Clippers guard Kobe Brown (21) chase a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The shorthanded LA Clippers played one of the most unexpectedly exciting games of the season against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Down all five starters, LA took Boston all the way to a thrilling overtime finish before ultimately losing by four points.

Even with the thrilling finish, some Clippers fans were upset with the officiating. While the officiating wasn't as egregious as the fans felt, there actually were some mistakes in the game.

The NBA released its Last Two Minute report for the Clippers vs Celtics game and revealed there one was big mistake in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter

At the 11.2-second mark, Celtics star Jaylen Brown should have been whistled for an out-of-bounds call. Brown was not called for stepping out of bounds, the Clippers stole the ball from him and then tied the game with a transition dunk.

While one could argue that the no-call didn't really disadvantage LA, one could also argue that it could have helped LA properly set up a possession to go for a three-pointer to win the game. LA should have had the chance to tie or take the lead with the final possession of the game on the line.

Regardless, LA sent the game to overtime where they ultimately fell after spirited effort from its shorthanded squad.

