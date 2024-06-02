NBA Champion Blasts Caitlin Clark's Teammates After Chennedy Carter Foul
Former NBA forward Matt Barnes was one of the latest to address Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark taking a shot from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, calling out Clark's teammates for not defending her.
“So there’s a hot topic going on right now, Caitlin Clark says she got cheap-shotted against the Sky," Barnes said. "I mean, throughout the season she’s been getting beat up. Hard screens, elbows, knocked down. It is what it is. She’s not the first, she won’t be the last. My issue and my question is, where the f--k are her teammates at? Where y’all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?"
Barnes then referenced his own NBA career, saying he protected Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as Blake Griffin and Chris Paul on the LA Clippers.
“I’ve seen a couple of girls smirk when she’s got knocked down, half-ass to pick her up. Like, y’all supposed to protect the asset, protect the star," Barnes said. "... She's the star. You always protect your star. I was someone who protected the stars. You f--k with Kobe, [Chris Paul], Blake [Griffin], the list goes on, it’s going to be a problem."
Barnes finished his message to the Fever, saying “You guys are supposed to be a family. And you wonder why you sit at the bottom of the league right now, it’s because y’all don’t protect each other, man. Coach don’t do sh-t about it, players don’t do sh-t about it. Y’all should be ashamed of it. But the rest of the league is going to continue to test her. That’s what they’re supposed to do. It’s your guys’ f--king job to have her back, and to have each others’ backs. Got to do better, ladies.”
