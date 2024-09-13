NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Makes Statement on LA Clippers' Intuit Dome Arena
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently addressed media members for a Board of Governors Press Conference. Silver detailed a new rule change that will allow officials to review the entirety of a play when going to the monitor and subsequently asses a foul if necessary.
Towards the beginning of his press conference, Silver spoke on Steve Ballmer’s brand new Intuit Dome which will open as the LA Clippers’ home this season.
The building officially opened on August 15 for a Bruno Mars concert, and will host its first basketball game when the Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks for a preseason contest on October 14.
“Steve Ballmer and his folks talked about the opening of the Intuit Dome, which we’re very excited about,” Silver said. “They’re opening the second day of the season against the Phoenix Suns. I was last out there when the building was roughly 80 percent done.”
Silver continued, talking about the Intuit Dome’s technology and record number of bathrooms.
“I’ve read rave reviews about the concerts that have opened the building,” Silver said. “Not surprising, the new technology that Steve has installed in his arena. And I hear the most bathrooms in the history of any arena, that will be helpful as I get older.”
Also speaking about the Intuit Dome being the basketball venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Silver added, “I can’t wait to be out there for basketball, and incidentally speaking, for the Olympics. That of course will be the venue for LA 2028, that’s already been decided.”
