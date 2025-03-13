All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons Injury News Before Clippers-Hawks

LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons received an injury update before facing the Atlanta Hawks

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the final game of a three-game road trip, the LA Clippers head to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Clippers have won four of their last five games and are picking up steam behind a James Harden takeover.

Even during their hot streak, the Clippers continue to deal with injuries that are holding them back. Guys like Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Ben Simmons continue to miss time, leaving most of the responsibility to fall on Harden.

Luckily for the Clippers, they are starting to get some of their key pieces back. After missing the last seven games, Simmons has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game in Atlanta.

Simmons has already missed more games than he has played since the Clippers signed him, but he seems to make an impact when healthy. In five appearances as a Clipper, Simmons is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in just 21.2 minutes per game, shooting 58.3% from the field.

Many fans have taken to social media to react to Simmons' new status as he nears his return to action.

LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) defend
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"FINALLY!!!!! I thought he’s not traveling with the team tho? Did that change?" one fan questioned.

"Good news so far, really wish Norm was good to go tho," a fan said.

"Hopefully his return will help with the rebounding and TOs," another fan replied.

The Clippers could use Simmons' two-way presence off the bench and certainly need him to get comfortable in their system in time for the playoffs. Getting Simmons back on Friday in Atlanta would be huge, although it is an indicator that he will at least return for LA's upcoming four-game homestand.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News