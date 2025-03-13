NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons Injury News Before Clippers-Hawks
For the final game of a three-game road trip, the LA Clippers head to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Clippers have won four of their last five games and are picking up steam behind a James Harden takeover.
Even during their hot streak, the Clippers continue to deal with injuries that are holding them back. Guys like Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Ben Simmons continue to miss time, leaving most of the responsibility to fall on Harden.
Luckily for the Clippers, they are starting to get some of their key pieces back. After missing the last seven games, Simmons has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game in Atlanta.
Simmons has already missed more games than he has played since the Clippers signed him, but he seems to make an impact when healthy. In five appearances as a Clipper, Simmons is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in just 21.2 minutes per game, shooting 58.3% from the field.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Simmons' new status as he nears his return to action.
"FINALLY!!!!! I thought he’s not traveling with the team tho? Did that change?" one fan questioned.
"Good news so far, really wish Norm was good to go tho," a fan said.
"Hopefully his return will help with the rebounding and TOs," another fan replied.
The Clippers could use Simmons' two-way presence off the bench and certainly need him to get comfortable in their system in time for the playoffs. Getting Simmons back on Friday in Atlanta would be huge, although it is an indicator that he will at least return for LA's upcoming four-game homestand.
